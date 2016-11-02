* Erste Bank Group third-quarter results * Due on Friday, Nov 4 * Q3 operating result seen down 9.5 pct at 666 mln euros Nov 2 - Following is a table of estimates for Austrian lender Erste Bank Group's third-quarter results, according to a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. All figures are in million euros except EPS and dividend in euros. Q3 Yr ago Change% Mean Median High Low No Prev.Q Net interest 1,089 1,092 1,098 1,069 8 1,112 -2.1 1,102 income Net commis 442 443 450 431 8 455 -2.9 442 income Net trading 54.0 55.0 59.0 47.0 5 56.4 -4.3 64.0 result Total income 1,643 1,649 1,664 1,602 8 1,692 -2.9 1,687 General -976 -975 -972 -985 8 -956 -2.1 -972 expenses Operating 666 673 683 630 8 736 -9.5 716 result Risk provision -66.5 -55.0 -43.0 -105 6 -144 53.8 30.6 Pretax profit 549 549 575 522 8 437 25.6 840 Net profit 340 345 363 318 8 277 22.7 567 aft. min. EPS - fully 0.80 0.81 0.85 0.75 8 0.65 23.1 1.32 diluted FY2016 Yr ago Change% Mean Median High Low No Net interest 4,370 4,380 4,385 4,334 7 4,445 -1.7 income Net commis 1,800 1,794 1,872 1,755 6 1,862 -3.3 income Net trading 210 212 226 185 6 210 0.0 result Total income 6,657 6,628 6,761 6,610 4 6,772 -1.7 General -3,957 -3,956 -3,929 -3,980 7 -3,869 -2.3 expenses Operating 2,703 2,685 2,788 2,654 4 2,903 -6.9 result Risk provision -289 -264 -180 -447 6 -729 60.4 Pretax profit 1,991 1,991 2,199 1,816 7 1,639 21.5 Net profit 1,247 1,255 1,406 1,079 8 968 28.8 aft. min. EPS - fully 2.93 2.94 3.30 2.53 8 2.27 29.1 diluted Dividend per 0.80 0.75 1.10 0.60 7 0.50 60.0 share FY2017 Mean Median High Low No Net interest 4,406 4,399 4,578 4,318 7 income Net commis 1,853 1,853 1,928 1,784 6 income Net trading 219 217 235 202 6 result Total income 6,727 6,699 6,859 6,653 4 General -3,991 -3,997 -3,929 -4,016 7 expenses Operating 2,745 2,734 2,866 2,647 4 result Risk provision -554 -578 -360 -675 6 Pretax profit 1,936 1,930 2,133 1,709 7 Net profit 1,193 1,174 1,330 1,068 8 aft. min. EPS - fully 2.80 2.75 3.12 2.50 8 diluted Dividend per 0.95 1.00 1.22 0.60 7 share BUY 2 OVERWEIGHT 2 HOLD 5 UNDERWEIGHT 1 SELL 0 TOTAL 10 Estimates provided by Alphavalue SAS, Barclays Capital, Commerzbank, Concorde, DM PKO BP, Exane BNP Paribas, HSBC, J&T Banka, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Kepler Cheuvreux, Societe Generale. Estimates collected between Aug 5 - Nov 2. Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) (Editing by Mark Potter)