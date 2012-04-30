VIENNA, April 30 Erste Group Bank tweaked its 2012 outlook to see stable rather than slightly higher operating profit as provisions for business in Hungary and Romania continue to weigh.

Emerging Europe's number two lender reported first-quarter net profit rose 7.8 percent to 346.5 million euros ($459.4 million), beating the average estimate of 301 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, helped by 250 million euros in one-off income from buying back hybrid debt.

Its capital ratio as defined by the European Banking Authority climbed to 9.7 percent at the end of the quarter, it said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)