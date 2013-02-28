BRIEF-Wheelock and Co says fy group profit attributable was HK$16.29 bln vs HK$14.23 bln
* Fy Hong Kong Development Properties contracted sales increased by 71% to HK$22.1 billion
VIENNA Feb 28 Erste Group expects net interest margins to stay stable across the group in 2013, Chief Financial Officer Manfred Wimmer told a conference call on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said he did not expect the hit from bank levies to change much this year.
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.