VIENNA Nov 7 Austria's Erste Group Bank will inject more money into its Romanian unit BCR via a capital increase worth nearly 111 million euros ($142.1 million), the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

Erste, which holds just over 93 percent of BCR, will subscribe fully to the capital increase, a spokeswoman said, confirming a report in the WirtschaftsBlatt newspaper.

Erste said last month it expected risk costs to peak in Romania this year and that BCR would return to profitability in 2013.

($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane)