VIENNA Dec 16 Erste Group Bank said on Monday its largest sovereign exposure at the end of the first half was to home country Austria.

In a release detailing its holdings as part of a European Banking Authority "transparency exercise", Erste put its exposure to Austria at 9.83 billion euros ($13.52 billion), to the Czech Republic at 9.49 billion, to Slovakia at 6.14 billion, to Romania at 5.33 billion and to Hungary at 2.01 billion.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International, did not release any data from the exercise.

