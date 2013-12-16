VIENNA Dec 16 Erste Group Bank said
on Monday its largest sovereign exposure at the end of the first
half was to home country Austria.
In a release detailing its holdings as part of a European
Banking Authority "transparency exercise", Erste put its
exposure to Austria at 9.83 billion euros ($13.52 billion), to
the Czech Republic at 9.49 billion, to Slovakia at 6.14 billion,
to Romania at 5.33 billion and to Hungary at 2.01 billion.
Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of
Raiffeisen Bank International, did not release any
data from the exercise.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)