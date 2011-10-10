BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp reports FY 2016 EPS of $0.42
* Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Oct 10 Erste Group Bank's net interest income, commissions and expenses were in line with expectations in the third quarter but trading results in August were "pretty bad", it said.
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl made the comments in a conference call with analysts on Monday after the bank warned it could lose up to 800 million euros ($1.08 billion) after writedowns in 2011.
($1 = 0.741 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)
* Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Feb 7 Indonesia will hold a court hearing on Tuesday into a billion-dollar dispute between Goldman Sachs and a local tycoon, who says the Wall Street giant's unit unlawfully sold shares he owned, in the latest test for the country's legal system.
* PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $500 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025