* Sale for $83 mln to businessman Oleksandr Adarich
* Charge of 71 mln eur this quarter
* Shares fall 1.3 pct
VIENNA, Dec 20 Erste Group Bank is to
sell its loss-making Ukrainian unit after six-years during which
it lost 250 million euros ($331 million), it said on Thursday.
The Austrian lender said it was selling the unit for $83
million to a group of investors led by local businessman and
Fidobank owner Oleksandr Adarich and would focus on customers in
the eastern part of the European Union.
Shares in Erste Group fell 1.3 percent to 23.98 euros by
1429 GMT, underperforming a flat European banking index.
Erste, which has struggled since the 2008-09 crisis when the
Ukrainian hryvnia fell 60 percent against the dollar, said in
October the country was not living up to its expectations of
economic development.
Several other banks from western Europe including Sweden's
SEB and Swedbank and Germany's Commerzbank
have left Ukraine or are reducing local exposure.
Erste said it would take a charge of 71 million euros this
quarter on the sale of the unit, which it bought in 2007, adding
that it had already made provisions for foreign currency losses.
Overall, a spokeswoman said, Erste will have lost 250
million euros on its investment, which it bought for 80 million
euros and has supported through capital increases.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
