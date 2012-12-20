BRIEF-Paladin says group expected to record a decrease in HY profit
* For six months ended 31 December 2016, group is expected to record a decrease in profit of approximately 95%
VIENNA Dec 20 Erste Group Bank is to sell its Ukrainian unit to the owners of Fidobank for $83 million as it focuses on customers in the European Union.
The Austrian lender also said on Thursday it expected to complete the sale during the course of 2013. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Qtrly revenue 126.9 million rgt versus 131.9 million rgt; Qtrly net profit 71.1 million rgt versus 71.5 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, Feb 14 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 12 percent year-on-year in January, while housing starts increased by 42 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.