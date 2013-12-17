VIENNA Dec 17 Austrian lender Erste Group Bank
is writing down goodwill by around 350 million euros
($481 million), primarily for Romanian unit BCR, the bank said
on Tuesday.
"This is mainly due to higher capital requirements applied
in these (regular) impairment tests. The write-down will be
booked in the fourth quarter of 2013 and will have no impact on
regulatory capital ratios," it said in a statement.
It confirmed the guidance it gave in October for 2013 group
operating results, risk costs and the performance of the
Romanian retail and small and mid-sized company sub-segment.
Erste at the time saw a decline of up to 5 percent in its
operating result, in line with developments in the first nine
months, and for risk provisions to fall by 10 to 15 percent,
mainly due to an improvement in Romania.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
