March 13 Erste Asset Management, part of Erste
Group Bank AG, appointed Stepan Mikolasek as head of
its newly created equity management team.
Mikolasek, who has more than 15 years of experience as an
investment manager, will be responsible for all equity-related
activities and report to Chief Investment Officer Gerold
Permoser, the company said.
Erste also named Peter Szopo head of the equity team in
Vienna and chief equity strategist.
Mikolasek was earlier chief investment officer and member of
the board of Erste Asset Management group's Czech investment
company.
The appointment is effective March 16, the company said.
Peter Szopo has been adviser for equity fund management in
Central and East European equity markets with Erste Asset
Management since May 2013, the company said.
