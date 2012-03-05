(Adds Erste comment, background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - Erste Group Bank made a gain of around 150 million euros ($198 million) by buying back more than 495 million euros of hybrid Tier 1 and Lower Tier 2 securities at a discount to par, emerging Europe's No.2 lender said.

The deal aimed to help the Austrian lender boost its capital ratio, but it gave no details about this on Monday.

Its core tier 1 ratio under European Banking Authority standards stood at 8.9 percent at the end of 2011, just short of the 9 percent minimum major European banks have to have by mid-2012, it had said last week.

That left it well placed use retained earnings and reductions of non-core assets to fill the remaining capital gap of 166 million euros, down from 743 million late last year.

The bank's buyback, launched in mid-February, was the first such exercise from an Austrian financial institution and has since been followed by Raiffeisen Bank International and nationalised lender Hypo Group Alpe Adria.

A number of other European banks have announced discounted buy-backs of subordinated debt as a way to boost Core Tier 1 ratios. Erste had said in February that it expected to make a capital gain of 160-170 million as a result of the tender.

The liability management exercise was capped at 500 million euros for the six hybrid Tier 1 notes the bank had been targeting. It offered to buy them back at between 55 percent and 70 percent of par. It also offered to buy back a Lower Tier 2 at 88 percent of par and accepted 332.35 million.

The offer expired on March 2. Credit Suisse, Erste, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were dealer managers.

($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Additional writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)