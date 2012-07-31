VIENNA, July 31 Erste Group Bank has no plans to repay this year 1.2 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in state aid it got from Austria during the 2008/09 financial crisis and will await clarity on the regulatory environment before doing so, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Tuesday.

"There is so much uncertainty that will we keep all the forms of capital we have," he told a news conference on quarterly results. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane)