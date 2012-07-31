BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
VIENNA, July 31 Erste Group Bank has no plans to repay this year 1.2 billion euros ($1.47 billion) in state aid it got from Austria during the 2008/09 financial crisis and will await clarity on the regulatory environment before doing so, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Tuesday.
"There is so much uncertainty that will we keep all the forms of capital we have," he told a news conference on quarterly results. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane)
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage: