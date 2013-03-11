VIENNA, March 11 Austrian lender Erste Group
Bank unveiled a permanent offer for the shares in
Romanian unit BCR it does not already own, it said on Monday,
with the price initially set at 0.75 Romanian leu ($0.22) per
share.
"Unlike previous offers by Erste Group, the new offer is
made for an undetermined period of time. It is launched with an
initial price of RON 0.75 per share, again at a significant
premium. The initial price is valid from March 8 through June 30
2013, and is subject to quarterly adjustments," it said, adding
minority shareholder SIF was not included in the offer.
Erste Group has 93.57 percent of BCR now after its last
buy-out offer for minority shareholders last September and
October.
($1 = 3.3553 Romanian leus)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)