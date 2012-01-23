BRIEF-Franklin Street Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.13
* Franklin street properties corp. Announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results
VIENNA Jan 23 Erste Group Bank on Monday redeemed a 1.5 billion euro ($1.94 billion) state-backed bond it issued three years ago as the financial crisis was raging, the lender said.
It is the third such issue that Erste has repaid. It sold four state-guaranteed bonds worth a combined 4.05 billion euros. A 1 billion euro five-year bond matures in February 2014.
Erste said it had paid the Austrian federal government 100 million euros in fees for the guarantees.
($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* First Capital Realty Inc qtrly operating ffo per diluted share $1.10
BOSTON, Feb 14 William Stiritz, one of the largest investors in Herbalife Ltd, cut his stake in the nutrition and weight loss company to 1.4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter from 5.2 percent a year ago, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.