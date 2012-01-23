VIENNA Jan 23 Erste Group Bank on Monday redeemed a 1.5 billion euro ($1.94 billion) state-backed bond it issued three years ago as the financial crisis was raging, the lender said.

It is the third such issue that Erste has repaid. It sold four state-guaranteed bonds worth a combined 4.05 billion euros. A 1 billion euro five-year bond matures in February 2014.

Erste said it had paid the Austrian federal government 100 million euros in fees for the guarantees.

($1 = 0.7740 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)