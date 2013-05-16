VIENNA May 16 Austria's Erste Group Bank
could repay at any time the 1.2 billion euros ($1.54
billion) it got in state aid during the global banking crisis,
it said on Thursday, but reiterated it still had no schedule for
doing so.
"We already feel placed for this," finance chief Manfred
Wimmer told the bank's annual shareholders meeting, but said
actual repayment depended on talks with regulators.
"My hope is that this will be the case relatively soon,"
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl added.
Treichl said Erste had no desire to support a "bad bank"
that could help make parts of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe
Adria more attractive to potential buyers.
UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank
International have said the same.
Erste and other Austrian lenders are already paying a bank
levy that was increased last year to help finance a state rescue
of Volksbanken AG, and that is enough, Treichl said.
"I find Erste Group's contribution to the Austrian banking
sector is fully covered with this," he said. "We don't intend to
make an additional contribution. Others should do this."
He also said Erste was still far from achieving its
long-term goal of buying a bank in Poland. "At the moment we see
no appropriate chance to get a foothold in Poland at an
appropriate price," he said.
($1=0.7775 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)