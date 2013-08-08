VIENNA Aug 8 Austria's Erste Group Bank
on Thursday repaid the entire 1.76 billion euros
($2.34 billion) in non-voting capital it raised from the state
and private investors in 2009 to help weather the financial
crisis, the company said.
The move by central and eastern Europe's third-biggest
lender had been well flagged when Erste raised around 660
million euros last month in a share sale.
Austria provided 1.22 billion of the capital and private
investors the rest. Including a pro-rata dividend for 2013 to be
paid next June, the state will have received 448 million euros
in dividends and private investors 198 million.
"We have a lot of respect for the Austrian federal
government, which ... took swift action, and we would also like
to thank Austrian taxpayers and private investors that kept
their faith in us," Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.
Rival BAWAG PSK has already repaid 50 million of
its 550 million euros in state aid, while the Raiffeisen group
has said it is in no rush to pay back before
the end of 2017 the 1.75 billion euros it owes the state.
($1 = 0.7508 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)