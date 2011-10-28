VIENNA Oct 28 Erste Group Bank estimates it had a capital shortfall of nearly 750 million euros ($1.1 billion) at the end of September and thinks it will be able to cover this by mid-2012 with retained earnings, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a conference call with analysts on Friday.

"Our estimate for the September numbers is that to this 59 million (euros identified so far) you will have to add another 690 million, which will bring the total capital shortfall as of the end of the third quarter according to our calculation to close to 750 million, an amount that we believe we can achieve to fill up to the 9 percent (minimum capital ratio) by June 2012 through the generation of retained earnings," he said. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)