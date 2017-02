VIENNA Feb 29 Austrian lender Erste Group may repay non-voting state capital it got during the financial crisis in 2014, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a conference call on Wednesday.

"We are in no particular hurry for 2012 and 2013. In 2014 (it) would be good timing from our point of view," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham)