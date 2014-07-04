VIENNA, July 4 Erste Group Bank's Andreas Treichl wants to remain chief executive of central and eastern Europe's third-biggest lender despite warning that it will post a record loss in 2014, he told Austrian broadcaster ORF On Friday.

"I'm available. I enjoy doing it. And I look forward to good years that we have ahead of us," Europe's longest-serving bank CEO said in an interview as his bank's stock tanked nearly 15 percent.

Despite fresh hits from Romania and Hungary that will push Erste deep into the red this year, the bank did not need fresh equity, he said.

"With the results that we believe we will be able to achieve in the years ahead we consider ourselves fully sufficiently capitalised and we will meet all demands from (regulators in) Brussels and Frankfurt," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)