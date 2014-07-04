BRIEF-Al Andalus Property obtains 40 mln riyals Islamic credit faclity
* Obtains 40 million riyals Islamic credit faclity from Saudi Investment Bank to support working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, July 4 Erste Group Bank's Andreas Treichl wants to remain chief executive of central and eastern Europe's third-biggest lender despite warning that it will post a record loss in 2014, he told Austrian broadcaster ORF On Friday.
"I'm available. I enjoy doing it. And I look forward to good years that we have ahead of us," Europe's longest-serving bank CEO said in an interview as his bank's stock tanked nearly 15 percent.
Despite fresh hits from Romania and Hungary that will push Erste deep into the red this year, the bank did not need fresh equity, he said.
"With the results that we believe we will be able to achieve in the years ahead we consider ourselves fully sufficiently capitalised and we will meet all demands from (regulators in) Brussels and Frankfurt," he said.
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Financial Stability Board has proposed a new framework for the governance of unique transaction identifiers that are used for reporting over-the-counter swaps to trade repositories.
LONDON, March 13 Shareholders to Spanish sports management company Dorna Sports are set to take a third payout from the company in six years as they prepare to launch an €889m-equivalent dividend recapitalisation, banking sources said on Monday.