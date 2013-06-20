BRIEF-Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in GPPI to 83.8 pct
* Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 83.8 percent from 86.93 percent
VIENNA, June 20 Erste Group Bank Chief Financial Officer Manfred Wimmer will retire in September and be replaced by Chief Risk Officer Gernot Mittendorfer, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.
"Manfred Wimmer will be leaving the management board at his own request and retire as of Sept. 1, 2013," it said in a statement that gave no reason for the move. Wimmer, who was born in 1956, has been CFO since September 2008.
Andreas Gottschling, until recently head of risk analytics and operational risk management at Deutsche Bank, would become CRO in September, the bank said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 83.8 percent from 86.93 percent
* Slate Office REIT qtrly rental revenue $35.1 million versus $29.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 6 The rouble's appeal for carry trade is probably overstated, analysts at Russia's central bank said on Monday.