VIENNA Oct 20 Vienna Insurance Group's Wiener Staedtische Donau Leasing GmbH intends to buy a 49-percent stake in Erste Group's Erste Bank und Sparkassen Leasing GmbH, Austria's Federal Competition Agency (BWB) said on its website on Monday.

It gave no financial details on the planned transaction, of which it said it was notified on Monday. Wiener Staedtische had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)