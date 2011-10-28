VIENNA Oct 28 Nearly 4,500 Erste Group Bank clients in Hungary with foreign-currency loans have opted so far to take advantage of a law that lets them repay the money at below-market rates, the Austrian lender said on Friday.

In slides prepared for its third-quarter results presentation, it said 4,499 clients out of 20,967 who had expressed interest had declared their intention to join the controversial programme that saddles banks with losses.

It said customers had repaid 86 million euros ($121.6 million) in loans and accepted loan applications for 15 million euros.

Erste says overall it has around 96,000 customers with foreign currency loans in Hungary.

Erste had said this month it would create a provision of 200 million euros to cover expected losses from forced conversion of such foreign-currency loans into forint loans at non-market rates, assuming a participation rate of 20 percent and an expected exchange rate loss of 25 percent.

For a story on Erste's quarterly results see

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)