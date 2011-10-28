VIENNA Oct 28 Nearly 4,500 Erste Group Bank
clients in Hungary with foreign-currency loans have
opted so far to take advantage of a law that lets them repay the
money at below-market rates, the Austrian lender said on Friday.
In slides prepared for its third-quarter results
presentation, it said 4,499 clients out of 20,967 who had
expressed interest had declared their intention to join the
controversial programme that saddles banks with losses.
It said customers had repaid 86 million euros ($121.6
million) in loans and accepted loan applications for 15 million
euros.
Erste says overall it has around 96,000 customers with
foreign currency loans in Hungary.
Erste had said this month it would create a provision of 200
million euros to cover expected losses from forced conversion of
such foreign-currency loans into forint loans at non-market
rates, assuming a participation rate of 20 percent and an
expected exchange rate loss of 25 percent.
For a story on Erste's quarterly results see
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)