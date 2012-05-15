VIENNA May 15 Erste Group Bank is
unlikely to raise its equity capital, Chief Executive Andreas
Treichl told shareholders on Tuesday, but left the door open for
a capital increase should regulatory conditions change.
"I don't believe it will come to a capital increase
although...you can never know which equity rules will still
come," he said in response to a question.
Erste's capital ratio as defined by the European Banking
Authority stood at 9.7 percent at the end of the first quarter,
it said at the end of April.
