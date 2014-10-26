VIENNA Oct 26 Austria's Erste Group Bank
named the head of its Slovakia unit on Sunday as board
member for corporate customers and markets, in a revamp that
creates a new group board role for its retail business.
Jozef Sikela, chief executive of its Slovenska sporitelna
unit, will take over from Franz Hochstrasser, who will leave the
board but remain a consultant until the end of 2015, the bank
said in a statement.
Peter Bosek, now a director of Erste Bank Oesterreich, will
become management board member responsible for the Austrian as
well as the group-wide retail business.
Herbert Juranek, the group's chief operating officer, will
also leave the management board. His successor was due to be
named within weeks, Erste said.
