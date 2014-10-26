VIENNA Oct 26 Austria's Erste Group Bank named the head of its Slovakia unit on Sunday as board member for corporate customers and markets, in a revamp that creates a new group board role for its retail business.

Jozef Sikela, chief executive of its Slovenska sporitelna unit, will take over from Franz Hochstrasser, who will leave the board but remain a consultant until the end of 2015, the bank said in a statement.

Peter Bosek, now a director of Erste Bank Oesterreich, will become management board member responsible for the Austrian as well as the group-wide retail business.

Herbert Juranek, the group's chief operating officer, will also leave the management board. His successor was due to be named within weeks, Erste said.

