VIENNA, April 8 Erste Group Bank does not expect to make a profit in Hungary this year but remains committed to the country, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on the Austrian bank's website on Monday.

"In Romania we plan to return to the profit zones this year. In Hungary it will take a bit longer primarily given the high tax burden," he said in response to an online chat query.

Erste has not commented on its outlook for Hungary since saying a year ago that it did not expect to make a profit there before 2014. But Treichl reiterated on Monday that Hungary remained a core market for Erste, which vies with Raiffeisen Bank International as central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender after UniCredit. He said Turkey was not a core market.

He also said Erste's outlook suggested that the trend for non-performing loans would improve this year.

"Therefore we stick to our target that risk costs will come down (by a) double-digit (rate) in 2013," he said.

In February Erste had said it was aiming for a flat operating result in 2013 by using cost cuts to compensate for a modest level of demand for new loans. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)