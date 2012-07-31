VIENNA, July 31 Erste Group Bank again cut its outlook for 2012 operating profit on Tuesday, seeing results "somewhat behind" 2011 levels as economies in emerging Europe struggle and revenue suffers as it reduces non-core assets.

The Austrian bank's second-quarter net profit after minorities fell to 107.1 million euros ($131.1 million) from 199.4 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 113 million euros.

"While the full-year operating result is expected to stay somewhat behind 2011, risk costs are also expected to decline to about 2.0 billion euros in 2012, despite risk costs peaking in Romania this year. In addition, BCR, Erste Group's Romanian subsidiary, is expected to return to profitability in 2013," it said.

Erste Group had in April turned more cautious in its 2012 outlook, forecasting only stable operating profit rather than a rise. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)