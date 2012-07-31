VIENNA, July 31 Erste Group Bank again
cut its outlook for 2012 operating profit on Tuesday, seeing
results "somewhat behind" 2011 levels as economies in emerging
Europe struggle and revenue suffers as it reduces non-core
assets.
The Austrian bank's second-quarter net profit after
minorities fell to 107.1 million euros ($131.1 million) from
199.4 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on
average expected 113 million euros.
"While the full-year operating result is expected to stay
somewhat behind 2011, risk costs are also expected to decline to
about 2.0 billion euros in 2012, despite risk costs peaking in
Romania this year. In addition, BCR, Erste Group's Romanian
subsidiary, is expected to return to profitability in 2013," it
said.
Erste Group had in April turned more cautious in its 2012
outlook, forecasting only stable operating profit rather than a
rise.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
