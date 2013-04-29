MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
VIENNA, April 29 Erste Group Bank reiterated its outlook for stable operating results this year while posting a drop in first-quarter net profit slightly larger than market expectations.
"Erste Group expects a slight improvement in economic performance for Central and Eastern Europe in the second half of 2013, even though growth will remain moderate. Accordingly, Erste Group targets a stable operating result for 2013," emerging Europe's third-biggest lender said on Monday.
The Austrian bank said net profit after minorities fell 49.1 percent to 176.2 million euros ($229.5 million). Seven analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a profit of 188 million euros versus a year-earlier profit that was flattered by one-off factors. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: