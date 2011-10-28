VIENNA Oct 28 Erste Group Bank has
cut its portfolio of credit default swaps to 0.3 billion euros
from 5.2 billion at the end of September and expects to close
out the CDS book within days, emerging Europe's second-biggest
lender said on Friday.
Losses on the CDS portfolio along with writedowns in Hungary
and Romania helped trigger a net loss of 1.49 billion euros
($2.11 billion) in the third quarter versus a restated net
profit of 324.9 million a year earlier. It confirmed its
forecast for a 2011 net loss of around 700 million to 800
million euros.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Sylvia Westall)