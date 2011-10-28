VIENNA Oct 28 Erste Group Bank has cut its portfolio of credit default swaps to 0.3 billion euros from 5.2 billion at the end of September and expects to close out the CDS book within days, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said on Friday.

Losses on the CDS portfolio along with writedowns in Hungary and Romania helped trigger a net loss of 1.49 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in the third quarter versus a restated net profit of 324.9 million a year earlier. It confirmed its forecast for a 2011 net loss of around 700 million to 800 million euros.

($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Sylvia Westall)