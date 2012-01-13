* Got 2 billion euros in ECB 3-year funds - CEO
* Has 1.2 billion euros in Hungarian government bonds
(Adds quotes and background)
VIENNA, JAN 13 - Erste Group Bank Chief
Executive Andreas Treichl has played down risks posed by
Hungary's financial troubles, even though the Austrian lender
has billions of euros in loans and state bond holdings there.
"It won't come to a default," he told Die Presse newspaper
when asked about the possible impact from Hungary's going bust.
"We have 1.2 billion euros ($1.54 billion) in Hungarian
state bonds. And 11, 12 billion in loans out there, nearly all
to the private sector. Our problem in Hungary is the franc
(foreign currency) loans, but Austria, which is covered with
franc loans, should not rant and rave about Hungary."
In an interview released ahead of publication on Saturday,
he said there was "no leeway" to forgive the debt of Hungarian
municipalities. "These are professional market participants.
They know what they are doing."
Erste, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, took up 2
billion euros in the European Central Bank's offer of three-year
liquidity "because the conditions were attractive", he said.
He cited a tendency toward a covert form of quantitative
easing. "In Europe they try to avoid clear decisions and get by.
And that seems to be succeeding in part."
He said Greece was in a "desparate situation" and that it
was realistic to think it would leave the euro zone, because its
recovery would be easier outside the currency union.
Ireland by contrast had "found a very good path", while
Spain and Italy had good export prospects.
Treichl said the foundation that is also Erste's biggest
shareholder, and which he heads, would have a problem if the
bank's share price hit 11 euros. It closed Friday at 13.495.
"At 11 euros, the market value of shares equals the debt
level of the foundation. This is a topic I would have resolved
much earlier but was unable to."
The foundation also needs dividends from Erste to pay down
debt, and like other shareholders will not get a payout for 2011
as Erste conserves capital.
Asked how long the foundation could hang on without
dividends, Treichl said: "Until 2013. In June 2013 it would be
nice to get a dividend. And if it doesn't come, the foundation
will simply have to sell shares."
Treichl, whose contract runs until 2017, said he assumed the
situation would remain good in Austria, the Czech Republic and
Slovakia. That left Romania and Hungary in focus.
"In Romania we bought the biggest bank and had to write off
a lot. We will set up Romania so that we soon get gratification
there. And we will set up Hungary so that we can make money
there again in 2014."
($1 = 0.7814 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)