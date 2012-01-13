* Got 2 billion euros in ECB 3-year funds - CEO

* Has 1.2 billion euros in Hungarian government bonds (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, JAN 13 - Erste Group Bank Chief Executive Andreas Treichl has played down risks posed by Hungary's financial troubles, even though the Austrian lender has billions of euros in loans and state bond holdings there.

"It won't come to a default," he told Die Presse newspaper when asked about the possible impact from Hungary's going bust.

"We have 1.2 billion euros ($1.54 billion) in Hungarian state bonds. And 11, 12 billion in loans out there, nearly all to the private sector. Our problem in Hungary is the franc (foreign currency) loans, but Austria, which is covered with franc loans, should not rant and rave about Hungary."

In an interview released ahead of publication on Saturday, he said there was "no leeway" to forgive the debt of Hungarian municipalities. "These are professional market participants. They know what they are doing."

Erste, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, took up 2 billion euros in the European Central Bank's offer of three-year liquidity "because the conditions were attractive", he said.

He cited a tendency toward a covert form of quantitative easing. "In Europe they try to avoid clear decisions and get by. And that seems to be succeeding in part."

He said Greece was in a "desparate situation" and that it was realistic to think it would leave the euro zone, because its recovery would be easier outside the currency union.

Ireland by contrast had "found a very good path", while Spain and Italy had good export prospects.

Treichl said the foundation that is also Erste's biggest shareholder, and which he heads, would have a problem if the bank's share price hit 11 euros. It closed Friday at 13.495.

"At 11 euros, the market value of shares equals the debt level of the foundation. This is a topic I would have resolved much earlier but was unable to."

The foundation also needs dividends from Erste to pay down debt, and like other shareholders will not get a payout for 2011 as Erste conserves capital.

Asked how long the foundation could hang on without dividends, Treichl said: "Until 2013. In June 2013 it would be nice to get a dividend. And if it doesn't come, the foundation will simply have to sell shares."

Treichl, whose contract runs until 2017, said he assumed the situation would remain good in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. That left Romania and Hungary in focus.

"In Romania we bought the biggest bank and had to write off a lot. We will set up Romania so that we soon get gratification there. And we will set up Hungary so that we can make money there again in 2014."

($1 = 0.7814 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Hulmes)