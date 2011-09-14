VIENNA, Sept 14 Erste Group Bank AG (ERST.VI)
has agreed in principle with four of the five minority
shareholders in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) to buy their 24.1
percent stake in the Romanian group, a deal worth around 435
million euros ($594.7 million) at current share prices, the
Austrian lender said on Wednesday.
The accord heads off a potential public listing of BCR and
leaves the door open for the fifth minority shareholder, SIF
Moldova, to sell its stake should it so choose.
The cash and shares transaction is set to boost Erste
Group's stake in BCR to 93.52 percent.
"Based on a one month average share price of Erste Group of
25.69 euros, the transaction values BCR at a price/book
multiple of 1.26 times, in line with market valuations for
Romanian and CEE banks," it said.
Using that average price makes the deal worth 520 million
euros.
The cash portion of the transaction will be financed from
retained earnings, while the share swap will be funded by
issuing up to 16,102,267 new shares from authorised capital.
"It has always been our strategy to hold the highest
possible stake in our subsidiaries and we are glad to have now
this possibility also in Romania. Despite the recent tough
period, Erste Group as a strategic investor is taking the long
term view and we thus maintain our confidence in and commitment
to Romania,' said Erste finance chief Manfred Wimmer.
Once the transaction is complete each participating seller
will hold up to 1 percent in Erste Group. Each can divest up to
a quarter of its Erste Group shares immediately after the
acquisition as well as after six, 12 and 18 months.
"The transaction does not create additional goodwill at
Erste Group and has a maximum 0.1 percent negative impact on
Erste Group's capital ratios based on new shares being issued
in the exchange offer," it added in a statement.
($1 = 0.731 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Dave Zimmerman)