VIENNA, Sept 14 Erste Group Bank AG (ERST.VI) has agreed in principle with four of the five minority shareholders in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) to buy their 24.1 percent stake in the Romanian group, a deal worth around 435 million euros ($594.7 million) at current share prices, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

The accord heads off a potential public listing of BCR and leaves the door open for the fifth minority shareholder, SIF Moldova, to sell its stake should it so choose.

The cash and shares transaction is set to boost Erste Group's stake in BCR to 93.52 percent.

"Based on a one month average share price of Erste Group of 25.69 euros, the transaction values BCR at a price/book multiple of 1.26 times, in line with market valuations for Romanian and CEE banks," it said.

Using that average price makes the deal worth 520 million euros.

The cash portion of the transaction will be financed from retained earnings, while the share swap will be funded by issuing up to 16,102,267 new shares from authorised capital.

"It has always been our strategy to hold the highest possible stake in our subsidiaries and we are glad to have now this possibility also in Romania. Despite the recent tough period, Erste Group as a strategic investor is taking the long term view and we thus maintain our confidence in and commitment to Romania,' said Erste finance chief Manfred Wimmer.

Once the transaction is complete each participating seller will hold up to 1 percent in Erste Group. Each can divest up to a quarter of its Erste Group shares immediately after the acquisition as well as after six, 12 and 18 months.

"The transaction does not create additional goodwill at Erste Group and has a maximum 0.1 percent negative impact on Erste Group's capital ratios based on new shares being issued in the exchange offer," it added in a statement.

($1 = 0.731 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Dave Zimmerman)