BRATISLAVA, June 18 Giving Greece more time to
deliver on its commitments on lowering debt, reforms seems to be
the solution to the deeply-indebted country's problems with
meeting the terms of foreign aid, Slovak Prime Minister Robert
Fico said on Monday.
There was debate in Germany following the Greek election on
the weekend whether the country could be allowed more time to
implement some of the economic reforms, and Fico seemed to side
with Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle who has said the
time-frame should be discussed.
"I believe that this probably is a solution, to change the
time-frame of these conditions," Fico told reporters on
sidelines of a business conference.
"It appears from discussions I have had lately with prime
ministers or the council president that there are worries if the
time-frame is realistic."
