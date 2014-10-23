BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
Oct 23 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Raises 30 million euros for expanding its therapeutic indications in oncology and accelerating its clinical development
* Announces reserved capital increased with 30 million euros, of which 68 pct subscribed by U.S. investors specialized in life sciences
* Intends to speed up its development in U.S. and in solid tumors
* Total of 1,224,489 new shares will be issued within a capital increase with suppression of preferential subscription rights
* New shares represent around 17.8 pct of number of shares in circulation (after capital increase)
* Issue price has been set at 24.50 euros per share
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering