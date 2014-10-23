Oct 23 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Raises 30 million euros for expanding its therapeutic indications in oncology and accelerating its clinical development

* Announces reserved capital increased with 30 million euros, of which 68 pct subscribed by U.S. investors specialized in life sciences

* Intends to speed up its development in U.S. and in solid tumors

* Total of 1,224,489 new shares will be issued within a capital increase with suppression of preferential subscription rights

* New shares represent around 17.8 pct of number of shares in circulation (after capital increase)

* Issue price has been set at 24.50 euros per share