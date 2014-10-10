Oct 10 Espirito Santo Saude

* Espirito Santo Health Care and Rio Forte Investments SA say to sell 51 pct stake in Espirito Santo Saude to Fidelidade - Companhia de Seguros SA

* Price of 5.01 euros per share, premium of 56.56 pct compared to IPO price on Feb. 12 Source text: bit.ly/ZhCfqx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)