BRIEF-Sprott Focus Trust implements share repurchase program
* Sprott Focus Trust, Inc (Nasdaq-Fund) implements a share repurchase program
Oct. 23 Espirito Santo Saude SA :
* Informed on Wednesday that following the takeover process finished on Oct. 14, Grupo Angeles Servicios de Salud sold its stake on Espirito Santo Saude on Oct. 17
* Grupo Angeles' stake on Espirito Santo Saude was of 3.62 million shares representing 3.79 pct of Espirito Santo Saude social capital
* Olegario Vasquez Rana, chairman and main shareholder of Grupo Angeles, following the same context sold 1.52 million shares representing 1.59 pct of Espirito Santo Saude social capital
* Olegario Vazquez Aldir, vice-chairman of Grupo Angeles, following the same context sold 1.52 million shares representing 1.59 pct of Espirito Santo Saude social capital
