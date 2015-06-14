Bangladesh bomb blast kills one, scores injured
DHAKA, March 25 At least one person was killed and scores wounded in a bomb blast on Saturday near a militant hideout being raided by commandoes in northeastern Bangladesh, police said.
FRANKFURT, June 14 The Philae lander space probe thought lost has woken up some seven months after officials thought it marooned in the shadows of a comet, the European Space Agency said on Sunday.
ESA said it had received signals from the lander late on Thursday, which began "speaking" with its team on the ground for the first time since it went into hibernation following a botched comet landing in November.
"Philae is doing very well," said project manager Stephan Ulamec in a statement on ESA's website. "The lander is ready for operations." (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Alison Williams)
DUBAI, March 25 An Airbus A330 airliner arrived in Tehran on Saturday, the third of 200 Western-built passenger aircraft ordered by IranAir following the lifting of sanctions on Iran last year.