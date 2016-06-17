TORONTO, June 17 Essar Steel Algoma Inc
(ESA) said on Friday it had agreed to sell its
assets to a consortium formed by New York-based private equity
firm KPS Capital Partners and its lenders.
The Canadian steel company, which had been purchased nearly
a decade ago by Indian energy and resources conglomerate Essar
Group, had put itself up for sale while operating under creditor
protection.
The company manufactures steel products and sells them to
the automotive, light manufacturing, construction, shipbuilding
and energy industries. It ran into trouble following a drop in
the price of steel.
KKR specializes in the manufacturing sector and looks to
turn around struggling businesses and sell them for a profit.
Its investments include Heritage Home Group, a designer,
manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, and United Copper
Industries, a maker of building wires and cables.
"The new company formed by the consortium will securely
position New Algoma with a capital structure to sustain all
phases of the steel cycle," said Kalyan Ghosh, president and
chief executive of ESA.
ESA said that the consortium's bid was made up of cash,
credit equivalent to a loan provided by the lenders when it was
granted creditor protection last November, and the assumption of
liabilities by the buyer.
The company has served a motion with the Ontario Superior
Court of Justice seeking approval of the agreement.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and John Tilak; Editing by Alan
Crosby)