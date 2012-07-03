LONDON, July 3 British airline EasyJet said on Tuesday that its largest shareholder, Stelios Haji-Ioannou's easyGroup, had requested a meeting to vote on the removal of the company's chairman Mike Rake.

EasyJet said it was "disappointed" with easyGroup action and said it would write to shareholders recommending that they vote against this resolution.

Barclays, at the centre of an interest rate-fixing scandal, said earlier on Tuesday that Rake would spend more time with the bank as part of his role there. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)