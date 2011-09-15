DUBLIN, Sept 15 Workers at Ireland's state electricity supplier ESB will likely go on strike if the government pushes ahead with the sale of a minority stake, an official from the firm's largest trade union said on Thursday.

Dublin launched on Wednesday a privatisation drive required under its EU/IMF bailout by announcing it would sell a minority stake in the former power monopoly. It has yet to decide the timing or size of the sale.

The Unite union said it will ballot its members at ESB for industrial action, up to and including withdrawal of labour, over the proposed sale, saying the short-term gain was far outweighed by the loss of energy security.

"I think they're up for the fight that's needed on this. They are not prepared to let this go down the slippery slope," Unite regional secretary Jimmy Kelly told national broadcaster RTE.

Kelly added he was "absolutely" sure his members would strike if the sale went ahead, based on talks he had with them during a union roadshow to discuss the potential transaction.

The five labour unions representing workers at ESB said in July they would ballot all members in the event of steps being taken to implement any asset sale or divestment in the company.

A spokesman for Unite said the union had not decided when the vote would be taken.

Privatisation is extremely controversial in Ireland, which has experienced a series of botched sales.

Shares in telecoms monopoly eircom collapsed after an IPO marketed as a one-way bet to the Irish public. A series of changes of ownership left it with 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt at the end of last year.

