BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Jan 2 EastSideCapital SA :
* Said on Thursday that on Dec. 31, 2014, it completed a private subscription for its 749,961,383 series G shares
* There was no reduction and series G shares were acquired at 0.01 zloty per share by one investor Source text for Eikon:
* On Dec. 31, 2014, Aspesi Investment Limited acquired 749,961,383 series G shares of the company for issue price of 7,499,613.83 zlotys ($2.10 million)
* Bought a 66.66 pct stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii SA (SIT) from Aspesi Investment Limited, paying for the acqusition with the above shares
* After registration of the capital increase, the company will hold 75 pct stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii
* The signing of the letter of intent to acquire Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii was announced on June 9, 2014
* The company is controlled by EBC Solicitors SA Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5715 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.