Germany says important Airbus resolves problems with A400M
BERLIN, Feb 22 A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.
(Corrects to remove erroneous Reuters Instrument Code for ESCO Corp)
BANGALORE Aug 14 Aug 14 ESCO Corp: * Announces planned acquisition of Ulterra * Deal for approximately $325 million in cash * Ulterra will operate as a separate division of Esco Corporation focused on oil and gas consumables
BERLIN, Feb 22 A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.
Feb 22 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, reported a 22 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hurt by a weak North American oil and natural gas market.
* Q4 revenue buoyed by 40 pct growth y-o-y in passengers carried