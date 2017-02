ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 5 Workers at Chile's giant Escondida mine leaned in favor of a bonus offer to end a two-week strike at the world's top copper deposit, an initial tally of 15 percent of the votes showed on Friday.

Hundreds of workers voted on whether to accept a bonus offer by mine owner BHP Billiton . (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Michael Urquhart)