ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 5 Workers at Chile's giant Escondida mine have likely voted in favor of a bonus offer to end a two-week strike at the world's top copper deposit, a union leader told Reuters on Friday.

Hundreds of workers voted on whether to accept or reject a bonus offer from mine owner BHP Billiton . The final results of the vote are still pending. (Reporting by Moises Avila; Editing by Michael Urquhart)