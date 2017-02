ANTOFAGASTA, Chile Aug 5 Chile's giant Escondida mine said on Friday it had started to progressively resume operations after workers signed a deal to end a two-week strike.

Union leader Marcelo Tapia said workers were due to resume operations early on Saturday morning after the union accepted a bonus deal and ended the strike. The union website said workers would head up to the mine on Friday evening.

The shutdown at the world's top copper deposit stoked fears of a global supply shortage and has raised fears of fresh labor unrest in Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)