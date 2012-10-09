BRIEF-Pixium Vision receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 in Germany
Receives NUB innovation reimbursement status-1 for 150 electrode IRIS II bionic system in Germany
Oct 9 Engineered products maker Esco Technologies Inc said it will shut an Illinois plant as it looks to improve margins in its test segment and take a related $3 million charge.
The company also cut its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.70 and $1.73 per share due to certain orders being pushed back and higher costs in its utility unit.
It earlier forecast 2012 earnings to be flat with the $1.95 per share it earned in 2011. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.90 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Esco plans to consolidate the test segment's U.S. manufacturing facilities at three locations, resulting in the closure of its Glendale Heights, Illinois plant.
The company, which expects the restructuring to yield annual savings of about $3 million from 2014, will take the charge over the next three to six months.
Esco did not reveal the job cuts, if any, that would result from the restructuring.
Shares of the company were down about 2 percent at $36.98 in extended trade. They closed at $37.61 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Germany's HeidelbergCement reported a 4 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, missing expectations on Tuesday, as bad weather hit southern Germany and parts of North America while the Indonesian market continued to develop weakly.