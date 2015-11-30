HONG KONG Nov 30 Warehousing developer e-Shang, which is partially owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus , plans to raise about $1 billion in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The IPO is expected for the first half of 2016, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

e-Shang did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)