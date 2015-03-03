TOKYO, March 3 NTT Communications Corp said on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire 86.7 percent of German data centre provider e-shelter, as the Japanese company seeks overseas expansion to compensate for its dwindling home market.

The unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp did not disclose the acquisition cost. A source had told Reuters at the weekend that NTT Communications was in talks to buy e-shelter for about 100 billion yen ($832 million). ($1 = 120.1400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)