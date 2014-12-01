Dec 1 ESI Group SA :

* ESI and EDF Energies Nouvelles sign an exclusive partnership agreement

* Partnership to be in place for next five years and to focus on innovative product development for renewable energies market

* New solutions and products co-created in frame of partnership to be exclusive to EDF Energies Nouvelles Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHUG4DCjwX] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)