JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South Africa power utility Eskom said on Friday it would auction up to 100 million rand ($12.2 million) worth of its 2018 bond and up to 150 million of its 2026 issue on Oct. 26.

The utility said minimum bids allowed would be 1 million rand and bids would be based on the spread over the government's 2018 and 2026 bond respectively. ($1 = 8.182 South African Rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)