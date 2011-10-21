UPDATE 6-Oil slips further below $57 as dollar strength counters OPEC
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 21 South Africa power utility Eskom said on Friday it would auction up to 100 million rand ($12.2 million) worth of its 2018 bond and up to 150 million of its 2026 issue on Oct. 26.
The utility said minimum bids allowed would be 1 million rand and bids would be based on the spread over the government's 2018 and 2026 bond respectively. ($1 = 8.182 South African Rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* U.S. oil rig count rises to highest since October 2015 (Updates prices, adds analyst quote in paragraph 4)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds shareholder comment)
LONDON, Feb 6 Hedge funds have accumulated a record bullish position in crude futures and options, betting on further price rises, but the lopsided nature of the positioning has become a key source of risk in the oil markets.