JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African state-run power utility Eskom said on Thursday it would be a "challenge" to keep the lights on over the next few weeks as it entered its summer maintenance season and temperatures picked up.

"For this week, and the weeks that follow, it will be a challenge to balance supply and demand due to a number of factors," the company said in a statement.

"We have entered our maintenance season ... and the current hot weather conditions have also had an impact on supply," it said, noting the increased use of power-intensive air-conditioners.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Phumza Macanda)