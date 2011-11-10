JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 South African
state-run power utility Eskom said on Thursday it
would be a "challenge" to keep the lights on over the next few
weeks as it entered its summer maintenance season and
temperatures picked up.
"For this week, and the weeks that follow, it will be a
challenge to balance supply and demand due to a number of
factors," the company said in a statement.
"We have entered our maintenance season ... and the current
hot weather conditions have also had an impact on supply," it
said, noting the increased use of power-intensive
air-conditioners.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Phumza Macanda)