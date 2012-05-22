(Adds quotes, details)

JOHANNESBURG May 22 South African power utility Eskom is worried about meeting peak power demand as the southern hemisphere winter sets in, although the situation should improve by the middle of June, chief executive Brian Dames said on Tuesday.

Eskom said on Monday evening that spare supply on its electricity network had fallen to 2 percent of total potential output as temperatures fell.

The tight supply was in part due to maintenance, Dames said, although that should improve as some units, including one at the Koeberg nuclear plant near Cape Town, came back online by the middle of June.

"It is a big concern for us to meet that peak demand while we have plants on outage," Dames told reporters.

"Towards the middle of June we should see a return of our Koeberg unit and the rest of the other units. From then our maintenance will reduce," he said.

Eskom is walking a tightrope to keep power flowing to factories, mines and smelters that had to shut down for days four years ago, costing the economy billions of dollars in lost output and causing a spike in the price of metals such as gold and platinum, of which South Africa is a major producer.